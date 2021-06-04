Nvwm LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 290.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,140,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 690.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 94,018 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

