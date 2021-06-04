Nvwm LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $753,000. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $107.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.29. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.61 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

