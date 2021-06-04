Nvwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2,921.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.64.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN opened at $331.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,182.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.88 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

