Nvwm LLC Lowers Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of DAL opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

