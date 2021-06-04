Nvwm LLC Sells 363 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Okta by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,838,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 159.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,661,000 after purchasing an additional 634,233 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Okta by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $210.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 0.96. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.06 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.33.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,436,011.56. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $806,326.44. Insiders sold a total of 60,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,219 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.35.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

