Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires 164 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.6% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,187.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,272.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,437.13 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.