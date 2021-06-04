Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

Shares of NYSE ODC opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $282.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.50. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $38.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $177,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

