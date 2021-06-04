OIN Finance (OIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $498,156.00

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000755 BTC on exchanges. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and $498,156.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00078786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00024310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.86 or 0.01019115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.57 or 0.10236707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00052355 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,550,008 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

