Oleg Khaykin Sells 20,000 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,583 shares in the company, valued at $9,810,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Oleg Khaykin sold 7,694 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $134,875.82.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $168,200.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $337,200.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $332,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $330,200.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $330,800.00.

VIAV stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.54. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,533 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 394,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 34,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 611,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 82,343 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

