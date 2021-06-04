Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives $32.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

OLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OLO opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. OLO has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. Research analysts expect that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

