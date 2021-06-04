Omni (OMNI) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Omni has a market cap of $2.81 million and $3,032.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.00 or 0.00013546 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.00483249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011517 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000233 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,218 coins and its circulating supply is 562,902 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

