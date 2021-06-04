OneSpaWorld Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 944 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,398% compared to the average daily volume of 63 call options.

OSW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $11.83 on Friday. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $12.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.59.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,477 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 5,242.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,502,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,999,000 after buying an additional 1,474,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,140,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,739,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,061,000 after buying an additional 940,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 638.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 873,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 755,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

