Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $586,000 Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 55.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $254.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $208.51 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.94.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.28.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

