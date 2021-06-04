Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 119,732 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 110.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period.

Shares of PHO stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

