Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $65.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.30. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

