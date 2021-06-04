Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.55

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $1.78. Opsens shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 9,701 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPSSF. Raymond James raised their target price on Opsens from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Opsens from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

