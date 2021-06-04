Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OPCH. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.94.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at $5,231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,585,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,132,000 after acquiring an additional 710,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,524,000. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

