Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,651 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Shares of ORCL opened at $81.09 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $81.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

