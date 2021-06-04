Orion Energy Systems’ (OESX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of OESX opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.89 million, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.26. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 23.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

