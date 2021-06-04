Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.97. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 62.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 23,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 32,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

