Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$21.00 at CIBC

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

OR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.48.

TSE:OR traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 162,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,389. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$11.71 and a 1-year high of C$17.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.76.

In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$208,343.57. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$1,796,237.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 584,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,223,602.51. Insiders have sold 214,565 shares of company stock worth $2,998,784 over the last ninety days.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

