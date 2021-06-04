Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$5.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OSK. Cormark lifted their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

TSE:OSK opened at C$3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 11.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.20. Osisko Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$2.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -101.82.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Wares sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total value of C$157,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,232,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,031,146.50. Also, Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky sold 130,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.08, for a total value of C$402,471.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$176,989.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,134 shares of company stock valued at $782,140.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

