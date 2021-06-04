Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.86. Approximately 12,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,593,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

OUST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Get Ouster alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth about $95,652,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth about $6,800,000. BDT Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth about $5,210,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth about $4,250,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth about $3,695,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.