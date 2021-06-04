Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.48

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.48 and last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 8777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

OVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.98.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $32,023,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $42,655,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after buying an additional 1,694,168 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 917.4% during the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after buying an additional 1,376,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after buying an additional 1,193,114 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

