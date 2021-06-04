Ownership Capital B.V. Cuts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ownership Capital B.V. reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 59,341 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 1.4% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 0.39% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $104,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,077.86.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $9,488,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,255.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,255.80. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $747.02 and a 1 year high of $1,339.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

