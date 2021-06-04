PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Earnings Results

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

NYSE PD traded down $4.75 on Friday, hitting $35.88. 129,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $58.36.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,568,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $334,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,465 shares of company stock worth $4,345,629 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PD. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC upped their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

