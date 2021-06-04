PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of PAGS opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,529,000 after purchasing an additional 244,053 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 40.3% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 893,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 256,603 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $778,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $8,246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 171.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,672,000 after acquiring an additional 540,987 shares during the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

