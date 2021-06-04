Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.46

Shares of Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 1983278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Paladin Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Paladin Energy alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35.

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.