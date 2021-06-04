Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) CAO Sells $76,200.00 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PARR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,750. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $890.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,974,000 after acquiring an additional 632,790 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Par Pacific by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after buying an additional 487,981 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 15.8% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 1,917.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 362,569 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 34.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 252,066 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PARR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

