PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

PAVM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PAVmed in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PAVM opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78. PAVmed has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that PAVmed will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PAVmed news, CEO Lishan Aklog acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,485.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PAVmed by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,848,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 79,566 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in PAVmed by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PAVmed by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PAVmed by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 74,502 shares in the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

