Paxos Standard Market Cap Reaches $1.11 Billion (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $67.17 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00040218 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00044941 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000177 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 1,110,338,697 coins. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

