PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Ownership Capital B.V.’s 10th Largest Position

Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,649,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,558 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 5.2% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $400,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,138,219 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $257.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $302.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

