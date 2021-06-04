PCHAIN (PI) Price Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. One PCHAIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00077135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00022956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.66 or 0.00973951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,566.41 or 0.09739012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00050316 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.