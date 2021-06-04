PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE:PCM opened at $11.94 on Friday. PCM Fund has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $12.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCM Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of PCM Fund worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

