PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

PDFS has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CJS Securities lowered PDF Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDF Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $636.30 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.97. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,716,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,516,000 after acquiring an additional 153,802 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 974,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

