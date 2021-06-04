Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,081,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,943,000 after purchasing an additional 888,348 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,859,000 after buying an additional 2,030,801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,048,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,739,000 after buying an additional 498,096 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,715,000 after buying an additional 419,066 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,203,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,102,000 after buying an additional 60,078 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $38.09. 36,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,309. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.