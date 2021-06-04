Peak Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,917 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $242,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,977 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $109,827,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $81,973,000. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.45. 157,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,262,257. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.47. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.