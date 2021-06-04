Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,916,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,466 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,470,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,262,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after acquiring an additional 421,517 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,810,000.

RSX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.83. 135,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952,946. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.63.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

