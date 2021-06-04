Peak Financial Advisors LLC Sells 278 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials makes up 2.1% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXP. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.03. 3,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,078. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $153.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,507,042.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,589 shares of company stock worth $6,532,094. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

