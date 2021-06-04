Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Pearson alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 67,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pearson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,030. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.1885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.70%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.