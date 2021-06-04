Peculium (PCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.14 Million

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Peculium has a market cap of $12.14 million and $232,775.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peculium coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Peculium has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00079442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.85 or 0.01001328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.94 or 0.10338661 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052552 BTC.

Peculium Profile

Peculium is a coin. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,325,377 coins. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium . The official website for Peculium is peculium.io . Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Peculium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peculium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peculium using one of the exchanges listed above.

