PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Major Shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll Sells 89,601 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 89,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $5,364,411.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,866,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kurland Family Investments, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 90,355 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $5,668,872.70.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 66,166 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $4,078,472.24.

On Monday, May 24th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 91,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $5,786,672.50.

On Friday, May 14th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 71,700 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $4,307,019.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 91,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $5,259,110.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $2,410,227.50.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $2,513,767.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $2,625,657.50.

PFSI stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.66. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $584,000. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

