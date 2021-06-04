Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Shipping Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along shipping routes. It owns and operates container vessels which include Post-Panamax and Panamax. Performance Shipping Inc., formerly known as Diana Containerships Inc., is based in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Performance Shipping in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PSHG stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81. Performance Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Shipping will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSHG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Shipping by 18.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

