Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €181.80 ($213.88). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €181.05 ($213.00), with a volume of 312,739 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RI. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €186.00 ($218.82) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €182.33 ($214.51).

The business’s 50-day moving average is €172.07.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

