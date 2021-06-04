Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.53 Billion

Brokerages predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post sales of $20.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.52 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $11.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $87.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.62 billion to $89.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $92.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.49 billion to $93.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $89.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

