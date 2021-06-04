Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Phreesia stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.12 and a beta of 1.18. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $81.59.

Several analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

In other news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,616 shares of company stock worth $3,896,563 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

