Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Up to $49.04

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.04, but opened at $50.50. Phreesia shares last traded at $51.77, with a volume of 1,963 shares changing hands.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $824,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,616 shares of company stock worth $3,896,563 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.8% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

