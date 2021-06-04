PIBBLE (PIB) Price Tops $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PIBBLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $39.15 million and $70,118.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00078788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00025535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.28 or 0.01004914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,647.72 or 0.09846558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052060 BTC.

PIBBLE is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

