PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE PFL opened at $12.79 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.23.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

