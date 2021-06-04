Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 919,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,061 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $81,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $2,655,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.40. 757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,111. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.63. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 17,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $1,541,618.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 244,150 shares in the company, valued at $21,748,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $1,831,838 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

